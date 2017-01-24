Ski slopes at Ober Gatlinburg remain closed until winter weather hits

(Photo: Wade, Madison)

GATLINBURG - The snow on the slopes of Ober Gatlinburg has been slowly melting as the sun beams down on top of the mountain.

The ski lifts are empty because the slopes are closed, as of Sunday, because of the warm winter weather.

"It definitely hinders our business. People do come here for ski and snowboarding, especially on the weekends," said Kate Barido with Ober Gatlinburg.

While skiing and snowboarding are the main attractions at Ober, snow tubing is also very popular and remains open despite the warm weather.

The tubing area was busy Tuesday afternoon even though plenty of people noticed the different temperature.

Barido says it's been easy for them to keep the tubing area open given the ski slopes are closed.

"Keeping the snow tubing open is a little bit easier because the snow is piled. On the ski slopes we do use the snow magic system out on the ski slopes on certain areas, however, once you spread it out, it does melt a lot faster," she added.

Barido says they’ve been using the warm weather to their advantage by completing maintenance projects they can’t get to when the freezing temperatures take over.

“Right now, we are really waiting for the cold temperatures to come back. Our snow making team is ready to go, they’ve been ready since it got warm," Barido said.

The snow groomers are ready to go and the staff is hopeful they will have the entire park back open by the weekend.

“Once the ski slopes open back up, which should be sometime this weekend, hopefully, optimistically speaking, we will be back in full swing as soon as we can,” Barido said.

(© 2017 WBIR)