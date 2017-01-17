Skillet Apple Pie Biscuits

Ingredients

• 8 frozen buttermilk biscuits, thawed

• 1 21 oz. can premium apple pie filling

• 1 stick butter, melted

• 1/2 cup light brown sugar

• 1 T. ground cinnamon

• 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

• 1/8 tsp. nutmeg

• 1/4 cup walnut or pecan pieces -optional

Glaze- double if desired

• 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 2-3 T. cream or half & half or 1-2 tsp. whole milk

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Melt the butter, and brush on all sides of the skillet (or you can use any comparable baking dish.)

2. In a bowl, mix together the brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg until blended.

3. Dip each biscuit in the butter, and sprinkle all sides with the cinnamon

sugar mixture.

4. Arrange side by side in the skillet

5. Cut the apples in the pie filling into smaller pieces, and mix in 1 teaspoon of pure vanilla. Arrange over the biscuits.

6. Pour the remaining butter over all and sprinkle the remaining cinnamon sugar on top.

7. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until golden and puffy.

8. Mix together the ingredients for the glaze. Drizzle on top.

9. Serve hot.

Presented by Lee & Shona Umberger, Faith Baked Cakes

1/16/2017

(© 2017 WBIR)