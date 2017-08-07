(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 Bottle “Mojo” Marinade



4-5 pounds Pork Shoulder/Butt Roast, trimmed of excess fat, and cut into 2-3” cubes or 4-5 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

For the Slaw:

2 pounds (2-3 packages) finely shredded fresh Slaw Mix of Cabbage and Carrots

1 medium white onion, very thinly sliced (optional)

1 bunch fresh Cilantro, leaves only, roughly chopped

1/4c rice vinegar

1/4c olive oil

1/4c fresh juice of 2/4 large limes

Sliced fresh or canned jalapeno (optional)

1t salt

Directions:

Pour the entire bottle of Mojo Marinade into a 6-qt or bigger slow cooker. Add meat of choice, stir briefly to mix well. Cover slow cooker and set it to cook on Low heat for 5 hours. After 5 hours, pull meat out of slow cooker with a slotted spoon, shred meat lightly just to break it up and return to cooker to stay warm. For slaw, simply toss together Slaw Mix, onion, cilantro, rice vinegar, olive oil, lime juice, jalapenos and salt. For best results, do this at least one hour before serving. Serve warm Pork or Chicken with Slaw over Rice and Beans of choice, or together in corn tortillas for simple tacos!

