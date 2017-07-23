Small earthquake hits Loudon County Sunday morning

Courtesy: Center for Earthquake Research and Information (Photo: Sechtin, Daniel)

LOUDON COUNTY - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Loudon County--just north of Greenback, Tennessee on Sunday morning.

Brenda Muzyngo lives near Fort Loudon lake. She says her family felt the rumble around 9:20 a.m.

"My husband and I were in separate rooms and both felt it," she said.

"I was sitting in my home office when I felt the house mildly shake. At the same time, I heard a rumbling type of sound. I jumped up and ran into the living room where my husband was watching the news. We live close to the lake so it is not uncommon to hear big boats...but this was much different."

The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the earthquake.

Typically, an earthquake of this magnitude is only felt by some people under the right conditions.

According to the USGS National Earthquake Information Center, the earthquake spanned a depth of 22 kilometers.

USGS categorizes an earthquake of this magnitude as level I intensity, the lowest possible reading on the intensity scale.

No injuries have been reported.

© 2017 WBIR.COM