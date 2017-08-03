Small earthquake hits near Sevierville

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was detected near Sevierville on Aug. 3, 2017. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey.

SEVIER COUNTY - A 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook the area around Sevierville Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was detected around 8:40 p.m. between Sevierville and Kodak and was measured at kilometers in depth.

Small earthquakes are common in this area. The USGS has recorded 67 earthquakes in East Tennessee in the past year.

Earthquakes recorded in East Tennessee in the past year. Aug. 3, 2017. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey.

This region is part of the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, which stretches across Tennessee, northwestern Georgia and northeastern Alabama. While this zone is the most active in the Southeast United States, damage rarely results from these earthquakes.

