Smoke detector alerts woman to fire in her West Knox home

Fire at a home on Golf Club Road in West Knoxville. (Photo: Burk, Tonja, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - A smoke detector alerted a West Knoxville woman in time to escape her burning home on Tuesday.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home on Golf Club Rd. at 3:00 p.m. to find heavy flames already engulfing part of the brick home.

The homeowner met firefighters outside, telling them she was the only person home. She was not injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

