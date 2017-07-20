Smoke fills skies near Lovell Road truck stop after tractor-trailer fire

A viewer working nearby recorded video of smoke in the sky after a tractor-trailer caught fire at the TA Knoxville on Lovell Road. (Photo: Custom)

Smoke from a tractor-trailor fire at the TA Knoxville has drawn some attention to the skies near Lovell Road.

According to Chief Jerry Harnish, crews are on scene and have the fire under control but because it's a tractor-trailer, there is a lot of smoke.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Crews responded to the fire around 11:26 a.m., according to Harnish.

Investigators believe the fire involved the tractor-trailer and fuel.

10News is working to get more information.

