Rural/Metro: Several vehicles on fire at West Knox County business

A large plume of black smoke rising north of Interstate 40 in West Knox County was caused by a vehicle fire at an auto parts recycler, according to Rural/Metro Fire.

Rural/Metro said several vehicles are on fire at the business in the 9000 block of Hall Drive off Dutchtown Road.

Officials said there have been some small explosions. There was no word on whether anyone had been injured.

Smoke from the fire was visible from I-40 east of Pellissippi.

