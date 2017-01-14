Smokey finishes in top-10 in national mascot competition

Smokey the bluetick coonhound is the official and much loved mascot for the University of Tennessee. (Photo: Scott Cunningham, Getty Images)

The University of Tennessee's beloved mascot proved he was a national favorite once again after a top-10 finish in a national competition this weekend.

Smokey earned eighth place in the Universal Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Mascot National Championship Friday night. The event was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, FL.

Mascots from Division 1-A schools submitted video entries reflecting their game-day and community events throughout the year. Ten mascots were then selected to move on to a live competition where they performed a 90-second routine for a panel of judges.

Their routine score was combined with their video entry score to determine the final standings.

Smokey is a three-time national mascot champion, and has finished in the top-10 every year but 2016 since his first entry in the competition in 1994.

The University of Minnesota's Goldy Gopher was crowned the Collegiate Mascot National Champion.

Only two other mascots from the SEC finished in the top-10. Aubie the Tiger form Auburn took home second place. Alabama's Big Al rounded out the competition with a tenth place finish.

The costumed-mascot isn't the only cherished symbol of Tennessee. Smokey the bluetick coonhound is also widely popular among fans.

(© 2017 WBIR)