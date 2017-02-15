Deer safe after being rescued from hole in Cades Cove

A visitor found a deer stuck in a deep hole in Cades Cove on Friday, Feb. 10, 2016. (Photo: Courtesy Ryan Williamson)

A deer is safe and recovering after being rescued from a hole in Cades Cove last week.

A visitor found the deer stuck in a deep hole in a Cades Cove field on Friday, said Ryan Williamson, a wildlife technician with Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

After using drugs to immobilize the deer, GSMNP officials used an ATV winch mounted on a truck to pull the deer out of the hole.

Williamson said the deer was fine and walked away once the drugs were reversed.

Williamson said this was his first deer rescue.

