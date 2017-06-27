Smoky Mountain Service Dogs gets $225k donation

Smoky Mountain Service Dogs (Photo: WBIR)

LOUDON - A local service group will soon be able to help more veterans, all thanks to a major donation.

Smoky Mountain Service Dogs trains puppies to help improve quality of life for injured veterans.

The organization recently received a $225,000 grant from the American Valor Foundation.

Smoky Mountain service dogs said the money will help it build a new training and kennel facility.

