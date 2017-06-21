Smoothie with Coconut Yogurt

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

One cup coconut water

One cup sweetened vanilla almond milk

2 cups vanilla coconut yogurt

1 quart strawberries

Two heaping handfuls of spinach

4 tablespoons blue agave nectar

4 cups ice

Himalayan salt for topping

Directions:

In a blender combine all ingredients except for ice and blend. Want to make sure it's come combine add ice and blend. To serve, pour into glass and sprinkle Himalayan salt on top.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 6/21/17

© 2017 WBIR.COM