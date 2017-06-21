Smoothie with Coconut Yogurt

Ingredients:
One cup coconut water
One cup sweetened vanilla almond milk
2 cups vanilla coconut yogurt
1 quart strawberries
Two heaping handfuls of spinach
4 tablespoons blue agave nectar
4 cups ice
Himalayan salt for topping
Directions:
In a blender combine all ingredients except for ice and blend. Want to make sure it's come combine add ice and blend. To serve, pour into glass and sprinkle Himalayan salt on top.
