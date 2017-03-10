WBIR
Snap Pea and Preserved Lemon Salad with Toasted Pinenuts

Blackberry Farm makes a snap pea and preserved lemon salad with toasted pinenuts

WBIR 8:43 AM. EST March 10, 2017

Ingredients:

Sugar Snap Peas 4 cups, cut on a bias

Extra virgin GA olive oil 1 cup

1/2 cup Sheep’s Milk Cheese Curds

1/4 cup chopped preserved lemon

1/2 cup Toasted Pine Nuts

4 mint leaves, cut into thin strips

1 cup Pea tendrils

JQ Dickenson salt

Cracked pepper

Directions:

Cut the sugar snap peas on a bias. Toss together the pine nuts, peas and lemon. Toss in the olive oil, egg and season with Sea salt and cracked pepper. Garnish with mint or tarragon leaves.

Preserved Lemons:
                                                                                                       
5 cups white balsamic vinegar

4 cups granulated white sugar

2 cups water

3 sprig basil

15 whole Lemons- blanched in water until soft, about 8 minutes
                                                                     
Directions:

Bring 3 quarts. Water to a boil, add the lemons and cook for 8 minutes.  Remove lemons from water and let sit, under refrigeration, overnight. Cut lemons into 1/4" slices. Bring all ingredients except lemons to a boil.  Add sliced lemons to boiling liquid and simmer for 5 minutes.  Remove from heat and cool thoroughly, leaving lemons in the boiling liquid.

Presented by: Blackberry Farm

Date: 3/10/17

