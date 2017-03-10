Snap Pea and Preserved Lemon Salad with Toasted Pinenuts

Ingredients:
Sugar Snap Peas 4 cups, cut on a bias
Extra virgin GA olive oil 1 cup
1/2 cup Sheep’s Milk Cheese Curds
1/4 cup chopped preserved lemon
1/2 cup Toasted Pine Nuts
4 mint leaves, cut into thin strips
1 cup Pea tendrils
JQ Dickenson salt
Cracked pepper
Directions:
Cut the sugar snap peas on a bias. Toss together the pine nuts, peas and lemon. Toss in the olive oil, egg and season with Sea salt and cracked pepper. Garnish with mint or tarragon leaves.
Preserved Lemons:
5 cups white balsamic vinegar
4 cups granulated white sugar
2 cups water
3 sprig basil
15 whole Lemons- blanched in water until soft, about 8 minutes
Directions:
Bring 3 quarts. Water to a boil, add the lemons and cook for 8 minutes. Remove lemons from water and let sit, under refrigeration, overnight. Cut lemons into 1/4" slices. Bring all ingredients except lemons to a boil. Add sliced lemons to boiling liquid and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool thoroughly, leaving lemons in the boiling liquid.
Presented by: Blackberry Farm
Date: 3/10/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
