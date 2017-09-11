Snapper Ceviche

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh, skinless snapper cut into 1/4-inch diced cubes

1 1/2 cups fresh lime juice

Fresh hot green chiles (2 to 3 serranos or 1 to 2 jalapeños), stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

1/3 cup chopped cilantro, plus a few leaves for garnish

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice or 1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 large or 2 small ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and diced

Salt

Directions:

In a bowl, combine the fish, lime juice and onion. Use enough juice to cover the fish and allow it to float freely; too little juice means unevenly "cooked" fish. In a large bowl, mix together the tomatoes, green chiles, cilantro, Stir in the fish and season with salt, usually about 1/2 teaspoon. Add the orange juice. Cover and refrigerate if not serving immediately. Just before serving, gently stir in the diced avocado. Served with house cut potato chips.

