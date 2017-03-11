Snow falls in Nashville, throughout Midstate

Sarah Page-McCaw and her mother Andrea have a snowball fight at Elmington Park in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday March 11, 2017. Lacy Atkins / The Tennessean (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE, TENN. - It's snowing in Nashville. Words that often mean snarled traffic, vehicle accidents and canceled school, were tempered somewhat on Saturday morning.The Nashville National Weather Service predicted that less than 1 inch of slushy snow would fall in Middle Tennessee. On the Cumberland plateau between 1 and 3 inches is possible.

Because of the warmer weather in recent days, the warm ground seemed to curb accumulation. And, since it's Saturday, there is no school and, unless you're a mail carrier, newspaper reporter or SEC basketball official, there's probably no work either.

Traffic was clear on the interstates despite some visibility issues. And the Tennessee Department of Transportation's traffic map showed one accident - an overturned vehicle on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 58 in Antioch - as of 8 a.m. One lane of traffic is affected, and the wreck is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m. according to TDOT.

The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for Davidson, Rutherford, southern Sumner, Williamson, Wilson, Dickson, Montgomery, Stewart, Cheatham, Houston, northern Humphreys, southern Robertson and northeastern Hickman counties until 8:30 a.m.

During that time, brief bursts of snow leading to as much as half an inch of accumulation is possible. The National Weather Service urged caution for those going outside in the next two hours.

Forecasts call for a high of 44 degrees on Saturday and 50 degrees on Sunday.

