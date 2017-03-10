Snow in March? Not frequent, but not unusual

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Morristown say a substantial snowfall in March is not common, but it's also not too unusual. (Photo: WBIR)

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Morristown say a substantial snowfall in March is not common, but it's also not too unusual.

The last one-inch snowfall in March for the Knoxville area was in 2010, and the last two-inch snowfall was in 1999.

"So it's been quite awhile since we've seen a substantial snowfall here in March," meteorologist Matt Anderson said.

While January is historically the snowiest month, with two-and-a-half inches of snow on average, he said, March is no stranger to it.

In the 132 years of weather records in this area, March has seen 25 snowfalls of two or more inches.

"We typically average just under actually just under an inch of snow here in Knoxville for March, so those records go back to 1884, so this is quite a period of record," Anderson said.

For this weekend's snow, he said, the Great Smoky Mountains and higher elevations along the Tennessee-North Carolina line will be hardest hit.

"We could see some substantial accumulations up that way, but here in the valley, the trends have been lower and lower recently with the models, so we may only be looking at an inch or two here in valley," Anderson said.

The system heading toward East Tennessee is now hovering over the Midwest.

"Yeah, we're expecting this next week to go back into winter. Winter's not quite done yet," he said.

He said snow is expected to start falling Saturday night into Sunday morning and likely melt by Sunday afternoon.

"We would tell people just to be careful out there and use caution," Anderson said. "For you snow lovers, you know, get out there, enjoy it Sunday morning because we don't expect it to last."

Now snow in April - that's less common. There have been only six recorded events with measurable snow in East Tennessee in April since the late 1880s. The latest snowfall on record was April 25, and that was in 1910.

