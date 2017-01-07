Snow slows business in Cocke County

(Photo: Barclay, Thomas)

Like much of East Tennessee, the city of Newport woke up to slick and snow covered roads Saturday morning.

About five inches fell around Cocke County, some areas saw even more.

“I thought it was pretty cool. Regular snow day in ol’ Newport,” Jackson Mason, a Newport resident said.

“We usually only get about 3 inches, but this morning there was about 6 or 7 inches on top of the truck,” he added.

It was enough snow to slow the town down, but some people still had to make it into work.

“I knew I had to come in anyway. I wanted to make sure everybody had their coffee,” Shannon Meyer, owner of Newport's East Tennessee Coffee Company said.

Because of the snow, she opened up shop about an hour late Saturday morning. She told all of her employees to stay home.

“I didn’t want them to get out and risk having a wreck. My cook today actually lives up in Grassy Fork, which was hit a lot harder than down here, so she definitely couldn’t make it in,” Meyers said.

TDOT was out throughout the day, plowing and salting the interstates. The side roads, however, took longer to plow and remained snow-covered for much of the day. Officials urge you not to drive unless you have to.