Photo Courtesy: Ashley Hindman

Here comes the snow!

East Tennessee got an dusting late Saturday morning, and more is heading our way for Saturday night.

Latest Forecast

Even if we only see a dusting in the valley, we still want to see your pictures! Share your pictures with us using the hashtag "#snoWBIR" on Twitter @WBIR or on our Facebook page.

© 2017 WBIR.COM