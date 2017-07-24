TN Suicide Prevention Network warns about social media challenge that encourages suicide

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is warning parents and guardians about a social media challenge sweeping the nation.

The "Blue Whale Challenge" is a set of tasks played out through a cell phone app or social media that encourages users to complete 50 tasks, ranging from listening to music to cutting themselves and escalating to suicide.

"Parents, schools, counselors should be very vigilant that this is out there," said Scott Ridgway, the executive director TSPN.

In the United States, three deaths may be linked to the challenge.

Ridgway said parents need to know what apps their kids are downloading. They should also watch for signs of isolation, withdrawal, negativity, different eating habits and change in appearance.

"They don't know what the challenge is for next day, but a lot of what we've seen is that these are really, really risky behaviors," Ridgway said.

As a new school year starts, Ridgway said it's important for parents and adults in leadership positions to listen to a child's problems, validate them and let them know you can be a resource.

"What we've got to do is empower our young people, let them know how important they are," Ridgway said. "That no matter what they're going through, we are here as a resource."

Ridgway said he will be working with counselors in Knox County prior to the new school year. The "Blue Whale Challenge" will be a topic discussed.

If you or someone you know needs help, Ridgway said to contact the crisis text line by texting "TN" to 741741.

© 2017 WBIR.COM