Solar eclipse events in East Tennessee

The solar eclipse is only one month away and many east Tennessee communities have several events to celebrate the rare occasion.
NASA has a map for the path of totality with all events in your viewing area.
Knox County
- Mayor Tim Burchett is hosting an eclipse watch party at The Cove at Concord Park from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, and a limited number of free eclipse glasses. The even is free and open to the public.
- Pellissippi Community College is having a Tailgate in Totality on the day of eclipse. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.
Blount County
- Blount County Public Library has activities and an eclipse viewing outside on Pedestrian Bridge from 1-4p.m. Free NASA approved viewing lasses will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. The event is free and open to the public.
- First United Methodist Church in Maryville has plans for a sundrop and viewing of the eclipse from the church's front lawn.
- Harmony Family Center is hosting an eclipse viewing party from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Great Smoky Mountain National Park has an eclipse viewing at Cades Cove.
Anderson County
- The Manhattan Project National Historical Park is allowing visitors to view the eclipse from 1-4 p.m. at the Park Visitor Center at the American Museum of Science and Energy. A Limited number of free eclipse glasses will be available.
Cumberland County
- Crossville has several opportunities for residents to view the eclipse. The big South Fork National River and Recreation Area has a viewing from 1 - 4p.m. There are also viewings art the Bandy Creek Visitor Center in Oneida and Gateway Visitor Center. There will be a limited number of eclipse viewing glasses for the public.
- Roan State Community College is hosting an eclipse party from noon to 3 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.
McMinn County
- Central High School has a solar viewing event for residents of Englewood.
- Etowah hosts a Hang Out in the Dark from noon to 8 p.m.
- The City of Etowah is hosting an Eclipse Extravaganza at L&N Depot Park from 1- 3:30 p.m.
Monroe County
- Sweetwater’s Niota Public Library has a Planet Walk and eclipse education session on August 14 at 4 p.m.
- Historic Downtown Sweetwater is hosting an eclipse festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tellico Plains hosts a Standing in the Shadow of the Moon event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 21. There will be a three day festival leading up to the Eclipse on August 19 and August 20.
Morgan County
- There are a series of eclipse events in the Obed Wild and Scenic River from 1-4 p.m. Viewing areas include Lilly Bluff Overlook in Lancing, and Park Visitor Center in Wartburg. A limited number of free eclipse glasses will be provided.
Sevier County
- The Pigeon Forge Public Library has an eclipse viewing with festivities beginning at 1:30 p.m.
