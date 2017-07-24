Solar eclipse events in East Tennessee

The solar eclipse is only one month away and many east Tennessee communities have several events to celebrate the rare occasion.

NASA has a map for the path of totality with all events in your viewing area.

Courtesy of NASA

Knox County

Mayor Tim Burchett is hosting an eclipse watch party at The Cove at Concord Park from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, and a limited number of free eclipse glasses. The even is free and open to the public.

Pellissippi Community College is having a Tailgate in Totality on the day of eclipse. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

Blount County

Blount County Public Library has activities and an eclipse viewing outside on Pedestrian Bridge from 1-4p.m. Free NASA approved viewing lasses will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. The event is free and open to the public.

First United Methodist Church in Maryville has plans for a sundrop and viewing of the eclipse from the church's front lawn.

Harmony Family Center is hosting an eclipse viewing party from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Great Smoky Mountain National Park has an eclipse viewing at Cades Cove.

Anderson County

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park is allowing visitors to view the eclipse from 1-4 p.m. at the Park Visitor Center at the American Museum of Science and Energy. A Limited number of free eclipse glasses will be available.

Cumberland County

Crossville has several opportunities for residents to view the eclipse. The big South Fork National River and Recreation Area has a viewing from 1 - 4p.m. There are also viewings art the Bandy Creek Visitor Center in Oneida and Gateway Visitor Center. There will be a limited number of eclipse viewing glasses for the public.

Roan State Community College is hosting an eclipse party from noon to 3 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.

McMinn County

Central High School has a solar viewing event for residents of Englewood.

Etowah hosts a Hang Out in the Dark from noon to 8 p.m.

The City of Etowah is hosting an Eclipse Extravaganza at L&N Depot Park from 1- 3:30 p.m.

Monroe County

Sweetwater’s Niota Public Library has a Planet Walk and eclipse education session on August 14 at 4 p.m.

Historic Downtown Sweetwater is hosting an eclipse festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tellico Plains hosts a Standing in the Shadow of the Moon event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 21. There will be a three day festival leading up to the Eclipse on August 19 and August 20.

Morgan County

There are a series of eclipse events in the Obed Wild and Scenic River from 1-4 p.m. Viewing areas include Lilly Bluff Overlook in Lancing, and Park Visitor Center in Wartburg. A limited number of free eclipse glasses will be provided.

Sevier County

The Pigeon Forge Public Library has an eclipse viewing with festivities beginning at 1:30 p.m.

