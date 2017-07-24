WBIR
Close

Solar eclipse events in East Tennessee

July 21, 2017: A Fountain City woman viewed a solar eclipse in England in the 1950s. She says the way people view an eclipse has changed in the decades since.

Beverly Banks , WBIR 5:55 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

The solar eclipse is only one month away and many east Tennessee communities have several events to celebrate the rare occasion. 

NASA has a map for the path of totality with all events in your viewing area. 

Knox County

  • Mayor Tim Burchett is hosting an eclipse watch party at The Cove at Concord Park from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, and a limited number of free eclipse glasses. The even is free and open to the public.
  • Pellissippi Community College is having a Tailgate in Totality on the day of eclipse. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. 

Blount County

  • Blount County Public Library has activities and an eclipse viewing outside on Pedestrian Bridge from 1-4p.m. Free NASA approved viewing lasses will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. The event is free and open to the public. 
  • First United Methodist Church in Maryville has plans for a sundrop and viewing of the eclipse from the church's front lawn. 
  • Harmony Family Center is hosting an eclipse viewing party from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Great Smoky Mountain National Park has an eclipse viewing at Cades Cove.

Anderson County

  • The Manhattan Project National Historical Park is allowing visitors to view the eclipse from 1-4 p.m. at the Park Visitor Center at the American Museum of Science and Energy. A Limited number of free eclipse glasses will be available. 

Cumberland County

  • Crossville has several opportunities for residents to view the eclipse. The big South Fork National River and Recreation Area has a viewing from 1 - 4p.m. There are also viewings art the Bandy Creek Visitor Center in Oneida and Gateway Visitor Center. There will be a limited number of eclipse viewing glasses for the public. 
  • Roan State Community College is hosting an eclipse party from noon to 3 p.m. on the day of the eclipse.

McMinn County

Monroe County

  • Sweetwater’s Niota Public Library has a Planet Walk and eclipse education session on August 14 at 4 p.m. 
  • Historic Downtown Sweetwater is hosting an eclipse festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Tellico Plains hosts a Standing in the Shadow of the Moon event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 21. There will be a three day festival leading up to the Eclipse on August 19 and August 20. 

Morgan County

  • There are a series of eclipse events in the Obed Wild and Scenic River from 1-4 p.m. Viewing areas include Lilly Bluff Overlook in Lancing, and Park Visitor Center in Wartburg. A limited number of free eclipse glasses will be provided. 

Sevier County

© 2017 WBIR.COM

WBIR

Sweetwater to have prime view of total solar eclipse

WBIR

Knox Co. Schools to close for eclipse; others still deciding

WBIR

Many eclipse viewing events set for Blount County

WBIR

UT prof: See total eclipse with your own eyes

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories