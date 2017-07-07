WBIR
Close

Solar Sunday at UT ahead of total solar eclipse

June 21, 2017: Just two months away from the total solar eclipse, excitement is building in the scientific community for that 2 minutes and 43 seconds of darkness.

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 4:56 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Organizers for an upcoming event at UT hope to help viewers prepare to watch this summer's total solar eclipse.

RELATED: What to look for during the eclipse

It's called Solar Sunday and it's all about helping you make the most of your watching experience.


Guests will learn about the sun and all the factors that have to line up in order for us to see a total eclipse.

RELATED: Sweetwater to have prime view of total solar eclipse

Then they'll have a chance to head inside UT's planetarium and experience a simulated eclipse firsthand.


RELATED: Best places to see the eclipse

The total solar eclipse is set to happen on August 21. 

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories