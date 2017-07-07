Solar Sunday at UT ahead of total solar eclipse

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Organizers for an upcoming event at UT hope to help viewers prepare to watch this summer's total solar eclipse.

RELATED: What to look for during the eclipse

It's called Solar Sunday and it's all about helping you make the most of your watching experience.





An example of what to look for when purchasing or receiving a pair of eclipse glasses. The only correct option are ones that meet ISO 12312-2 requirements (see left) and are "CE" certified (right). (Photo: Custom)

Guests will learn about the sun and all the factors that have to line up in order for us to see a total eclipse.

RELATED: Sweetwater to have prime view of total solar eclipse

Then they'll have a chance to head inside UT's planetarium and experience a simulated eclipse firsthand.





State capitols in the path of the total solar eclipse: Salem, Ore.; Lincoln, Neb.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Columbia, S.C. The optimal viewing time is given for each. (Map source: Deborah Riddle, CICS-NC and NOAA NCEI) (Photo: Custom)

RELATED: Best places to see the eclipse

The total solar eclipse is set to happen on August 21.

© 2017 WBIR.COM