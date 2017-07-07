Solar Sunday at UT ahead of total solar eclipse

KNOXVILLE - Organizers for an upcoming event at UT hope to help viewers prepare to watch this summer's total solar eclipse.
It's called Solar Sunday and it's all about helping you make the most of your watching experience.
Guests will learn about the sun and all the factors that have to line up in order for us to see a total eclipse.
Then they'll have a chance to head inside UT's planetarium and experience a simulated eclipse firsthand.
The total solar eclipse is set to happen on August 21.
