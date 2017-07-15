Soldier's salute at funeral procession goes viral

NASHVILLE - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
A simple gesture of respect became a nationwide viral phenomenon.
That’s what happened on the side of the road in a small town in Kentucky.
A Tennessee National Guard soldier, Col. Jack Usrey, got out of his vehicle and stood at attention and saluting in the pouring rain in Vine Grove, KY.
A passerby was so impressed she stopped and took a picture.
Ask Usrey why he did it, and he will tell you it was just the right thing to do.
“I was driving down the road. The weather was awful and I thought what terrible weather for the family to have to go through this, so I stopped and got out,” said Usrey. “I thought maybe, just maybe, it would lift their spirit just a little and show them that we care.”
Usrey said a couple of people in the procession acknowledged him.
He also said he was surprised that people made such a big deal out of his gesture.
“Oh yes, but it was the way I was raised,” said Usrey. “I didn’t think anything of it. I just wanted to do it and go on.”
Usrey comes from a long family tree of military men.
His great uncle was shot down during World War II and was a prisoner of war. His dad served in the Navy and his brother is a retired lieutenant colonel. He has a son currently in the Navy and another son is attending The Citadel.
WSMV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs