Solve riddles and earn treasure each day in Farragut this week

KNOX COUNTY - The Town of Farragut is calling all treasure hunters this week to help showcase the town's vibrant businesses.

This Monday through Thursday the town is hosting a Farragut Treasure Hunt and features a wide variety of prizes for those who participate all week.

Participants are given a set of clues each day that should lead them to one of the town's businesses, and the first 100 to arrive at that day's highlighted business receive a prize. A grand prize, though, is reserved for those who find all four businesses by playing all week.

Clues will be posted every day this week at 10 a.m. on the Farragut Treasure Hunt event page.

On Monday, the town posted the following clues:

The best place to find a girl's best friend

Our master craftsmen create one-of-a-kind, custom pieces

Our topiary ring beckons customers to our Kingston Pike location

Those who post to social media with the hashtag "#FarragutTreasureHunt" from all four locations this week will be entered into a grand prize drawing, which is quite the package: One pair of ¼-carat diamond earrings and $50 gift card from Rick Terry Jewelry Designs, a $120 gift basket with wine, seasonings and steak knives from LongHorn Steakhouse of Farragut, four admissions and skate rentals from Cool Sports, a Year of Pie card from Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, a $35 gift certificate from Seasons Innovative Bar & Grille and a Town of Farragut pavilion rental.

Quite a few people have already posted pictures from the first location on the treasure hunt page, which ended up being Rick TerryJewelry Designs. Something tells us the grand prize package could be a hint in and of itself!

For a full list of rules and prizes, you can visit the Farragut Treasure Hunt page at this link.

