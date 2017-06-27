Some Tennessee businesses eligible for disaster loans

GREENEVILLE, TENN. - Small businesses in some Tennessee counties are eligible for federal loans as a result of a drought last fall.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations in Cocke, Greene and Unicoi counties are eligible. The counties are contiguous to one or more primary counties in North Carolina.

The deadline to file for assistance is July 24.

Applicants may apply online at SBA's secure website or call (800) 659-2955, or (800) 877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Applicants may also send an email or download an application from the SBA's website .

