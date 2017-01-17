Sous Vide Flank Steak Sliders

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

2 lbs Flank steak

3 oz Olive oil

2 T Sea Salt

2 T Cracked Black Pepper

2 T Rosemary

8 Brioche Slider Buns

2 cups Arugula

2 cups Caramelized Red Onion strips

1 lb Brie Cheese peeled/skinned

Directions:

Set temperature for "Instant Pot" Sous Vide Immersion Circulator at 135F

Place Flank steaks in vacuum or zip top bag and seal. Place Steak in water bath for 2 hours.

Remove flank and season with olive oil, sea salt, pepper and rosemary. Grill flank steaks for

3 minute on very hot grill plate. Let flanks rest for 5 minutes. Slice and build sandwiches,

layering steaks, arugula, red onions and brie.

Presented by: UT Culinary

Date: 1/17/17

