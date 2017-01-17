Sous Vide Flank Steak Sliders

Ingredients:
2 lbs Flank steak
3 oz Olive oil
2 T Sea Salt
2 T Cracked Black Pepper
2 T Rosemary
8 Brioche Slider Buns
2 cups Arugula
2 cups Caramelized Red Onion strips
1 lb Brie Cheese peeled/skinned
Directions:
Set temperature for "Instant Pot" Sous Vide Immersion Circulator at 135F
Place Flank steaks in vacuum or zip top bag and seal. Place Steak in water bath for 2 hours.
Remove flank and season with olive oil, sea salt, pepper and rosemary. Grill flank steaks for
3 minute on very hot grill plate. Let flanks rest for 5 minutes. Slice and build sandwiches,
layering steaks, arugula, red onions and brie.
Presented by: UT Culinary
Date: 1/17/17
(© 2017 WBIR)
