Sous Vide Flank Steak Sliders

UT Culinary makes flank steak sliders

WBIR 9:58 AM. EST January 17, 2017

Ingredients:

2 lbs Flank steak

3 oz Olive oil 

2 T Sea Salt

2 T Cracked Black Pepper

2 T Rosemary

8  Brioche Slider Buns

 2 cups Arugula

2 cups Caramelized Red Onion strips

1 lb Brie Cheese peeled/skinned

Directions:
Set temperature for "Instant Pot" Sous Vide Immersion Circulator at 135F
Place Flank steaks in vacuum or zip top bag and seal. Place Steak in water bath for 2 hours.
Remove flank and season with olive oil, sea salt, pepper and rosemary. Grill flank steaks for
3 minute on very hot grill plate. Let flanks rest for 5 minutes. Slice and build sandwiches,
layering steaks, arugula, red onions and brie.

Presented by: UT Culinary

Date: 1/17/17

(© 2017 WBIR)


