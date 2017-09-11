South Carolina shelter cats arrive in East TN ahead of Irma

South Carolina cats were brought to shelters in East Tennessee ahead of Irma. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Humans are not the only ones seeking shelter in East Tennessee.

The UT Veterinary School took in dozens of cats from South Carolina Sunday night. Three trucks filled with the animals arrived on campus.

All of the cats will be placed in foster homes, looking for their forever home. Some of the animals are sick and will stay at the veterinary school until they are well enough to be placed.

Lincoln Memorial University is also joining forces with UT as well as The Tennessee Valley Humane Society.

Two more truckload of cats will arrive on campus Monday morning.

Contact the UT Veterinary School at (865) 974-8387 if you have any questions.

