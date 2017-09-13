South Knoxville restaurant raided, owner arrested in alleged stolen meat case

Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies raided the Round Up Restaurant in South Knoxville on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Deputies allege the restaurant has been buying stolen meat. (Photo: Brian Holt, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The owner of a popular South Knoxville restaurant was arrested after Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies raised his restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

KCSO alleges the Round Up Restaurant on Sevierville Pike has been buying meat stolen by drug addicts looking for money to fuel their habits.

Deputies said the investigation started last month. They said the alleged stolen meat was not properly stored.

"A lot of this food was stolen around 10, 11 o'clock at night. It sat in a car all night, cooked and served to the customers coming in here," said KCSO Chief of Administration Lee Tramel.



Deputies said the stolen meat included hamburger, steak and chicken.

Officials arrested the restaurant owner, Sam Tobea. Information on the charges he faces was not immediately available.

