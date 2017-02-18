Launch of SpaceX rocket carrying local students' experiment postponed

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - The launch of a SpaceX rocket carrying an experiment from Knox County students was postponed today.

The launch of a SpaceX rocket carrying an experiment from Knox County students was postponed Saturday after concerns at launch time.

The SpaceX Dragon was set to takeoff for the International Space Station at 10:01 a.m., but was "scrubbed," or called off, in the middle of the launch countdown. The company said in a tweet that the next earliest launch attempt will be 9:38 a.m. Sunday morning.

A project from Bearden Middle School students was onboard the rocket. The team won the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program for their work on the effect of microgravity on the efficacy of antibiotics on a strain of the pink eye virus. The experiment will be performed by astronauts at the International Space Station.

The Bearden team, along with students from Vine Middle and Halls, traveled to Florida to watch the launch. Halls won second place in the experiment, but their project will not go to space. The Vine team’s project was selected for a later launch, scheduled in June.

After the canceled flight, it was decided the Knox County students will stay for tomorrow's launch attempt.

SpaceX said the launch was postponed because the crew wanted to "take a closer look at positioning of the second stage engine nozzle." The launch has been delayed several times since August 2016.

