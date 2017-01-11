Spinach, Radish, and Asiago Mini Quiche

Ingredients:

One dozen large eggs

1/3 cup of milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

One cup finely shaved asiago cheese (I use a rasp)

2 to 3 finely sliced radishes

One cup of spinach

2 to 3 slices of Rudi's gluten-free, not free, soy free, dairy free bread Cut into 1 inch squares

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400° Lightly spray a cupcake pan with cooking spray.In a bowl whisk together eggs, milk, and salt. In the bottom of each cupcake tin place one square of cut bread in the bottom. Next, layer with a couple of radishes and a spinach leaves. Add a tablespoon of shaved asiago. Pour in egg mixture until cupcake tin is full. Place in 400° oven and bake for 18 to 20 minutes.

Run a knife around outside ring of cupcake 10 to help lift mini quiche out. Serve with mixed field greens or kale with vinegarette.

Vinegarette recipe:

In a bowl combine half cup grapeseed oil, half cup apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and a pinch of cayenne pepper.



Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 1/11/17

(© 2017 WBIR)