Splash pad at Carl Cowan Park temporarily closed for maintenance

(Photo: WBIR, WBIR)

KNOX COUNTY - The splash pad at Carl Cowan Park closed due to maintenance issue Friday.

The county’s splash pads are located at three parks: Carl Cowan Park, New Harvest Park and Powell Station Park.

Knox County Parks and Recreation said you can find another splash pad, here.

The splash pad at Carl Cowan Park is closed due to maintenance issue. Working to fix it. Find another splash pad at https://t.co/nakKJakKkh. — Knox Co. Parks & Rec (@knoxcountyparks) July 14, 2017

Splash pads are automated water playgrounds for kids of all ages.

Use of the splash pads is free and open, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 6 through Sept. 10.

Go to Knox County’s website for more information.

© 2017 WBIR.COM