Splash pads located across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - The temperatures are high and many are looking for ways to cool off this weekend.
Knox County Parks and Recreation has splash pads located at three parks: Carl Cowan Park, New Harvest Park and Powell Station Park.
Splash pads are automated water playgrounds for kids of all ages.
Here's a list of more splash pads in the area:
Carl Cowan Park
10058 Northshore Drive
Hours from 10am-8pm
Market Square Park
Market Square in Knoxville
Open Monday-Sunday 10am-9pm
Powell Station Park
2318 Emory Road Lot-A
Hours from 10am-8pm
New Harvest Park
4775 New Harvest Lane
Hours from 10am-8pm
McFee Park (Opens April 28th)
917 McFee Rd. in Farragut
Hours from 10am-8pm
Volunteer Landing Park
Volunteer Landing Lane
Open Monday-Sunday 10am-9pm
World’s Fair Park
1060 Worlds Fair Park Drive
Open Monday-Saturday 10:30am-9:30pm; Sunday 12:30pm-9:30pm
Knoxville Zoo Clayton Safari Splash Pad
3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive
