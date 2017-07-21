Splash pads located across Knoxville

Children cool off at splash pads across Knoxville. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The temperatures are high and many are looking for ways to cool off this weekend.

Knox County Parks and Recreation has splash pads located at three parks: Carl Cowan Park, New Harvest Park and Powell Station Park.

Splash pads are automated water playgrounds for kids of all ages.





Knox County splash pad (Photo: WBIR)

Here's a list of more splash pads in the area:

Carl Cowan Park

10058 Northshore Drive

Hours from 10am-8pm

Market Square Park

Market Square in Knoxville

Open Monday-Sunday 10am-9pm

Powell Station Park

2318 Emory Road Lot-A

Hours from 10am-8pm

New Harvest Park

4775 New Harvest Lane

Hours from 10am-8pm

McFee Park (Opens April 28th)

917 McFee Rd. in Farragut

Hours from 10am-8pm

Volunteer Landing Park

Volunteer Landing Lane

Open Monday-Sunday 10am-9pm

World’s Fair Park

1060 Worlds Fair Park Drive

Open Monday-Saturday 10:30am-9:30pm; Sunday 12:30pm-9:30pm

Knoxville Zoo Clayton Safari Splash Pad

3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive

© 2017 WBIR.COM