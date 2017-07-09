Sprout's Journey: Abandoned in Abingdon, little doggie is on the mend

(Photo: Slome, Lauren)

WASHINGTON CO., VIRGINIA - It will be two weeks on Saturday that a little dog was left outside of an Abingdon business- starving and not even able to lift his head.

This is the story of Sprout, named after the store where he was discovered, Sprout Consignment. He was skin and bones weighing in at 4 pounds but the vet said he should weigh 10 pounds.

Happy Tails Animal Rescue of Washington County, Virginia volunteers have been overseeing his care. President Loni Willey stopped by our Bristol studios with Sprout on Friday. She tells us he still has a long road to recovery.

“There were thoughts he probably would not have lasted another day in the condition he was in, so you want to feed and get him right back to being a plump, happy little guy but it's going to be a long process. We take it day by day on how much food he can take but he's very interested in it now and he's ready to eat as much as he's allowed,” Willey said.

Sprout is beginning to show signs of improvement, gaining 2 pounds in recent days. He's now 6 pounds and News 5 will be following his progress for you in the coming weeks.

If you'd like to donate to his care, click here.

