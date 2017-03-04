'Make-A-Wish' boy interviews 'Star Wars'' Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)

Bo Velarde-Chan had his "Make-A-Wish" come true: he got to talk to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) via Skype. Watch the video to hear some of Bo's questions.

WZZM 6:33 PM. EST February 28, 2017

