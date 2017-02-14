Starbucks, First Watch, Which Wich to open in Fountain City

First Watch and Which Wich will go into a new develoment next to Chick-Fil-A.

KNOXVILLE - Foodies, get ready.

A Starbucks, Which Wich and First Watch are all slated to open this spring in Fountain City.

"Although it’s a busy time, it’s an exciting time,” said Which Wich franchise owner Jeff Hensley.

A location in Fountain City has been on his radar for several years.

"Land is very hard to come by in Fountain City, so when the development started by Chick-Fil-A, we capitalized on that,” Hensley said.

He isn’t the only one who has that idea. The development that will house his new sandwich shop will also be home to a new First Watch, a breakfast and brunch eatery.

"North Knoxville is booming and Fountain City is a great growth area for us,” Hensley said.

Hensley said the developer of the property is making safety and curb appeal a top priority, with a cobblestone drive, plus connecting sidewalks.

"We look at it as a food pocket," Hensley said. "We want to be where people are shopping, eating and enjoying life, we want to be where that activity is.”

Old establishments are getting new life as well. Right off Interstate 640, the old Dean’s Restaurant and Bakery will reopen as a Starbucks.

A sign posted outside of the old Dean's Bakery and Restaurant says a Starbucks will open in the spring.

(© 2017 WBIR)