State announces funding for 2 road projects on Alcoa Highway

Two projects will start in 2018 to improve Alcoa Highway. (Courtesy: TDOT) (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - State and local leaders announced two upcoming projects on Alcoa Highway Monday morning.

One project is located in Knox County, and will improve the 2.5 mile section of Alcoa Highway from north of Topside Road to north of Maloney Road, according to TDOT.

The other project is located in Blount County, and will improve a half mile section of Alcoa Highway from SR 35 (Hall Road) to the proposed interchange at Tyson Boulevard.

Gov. Bill Haslam and TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said increased funding for transportation through the IMPROVE Act will help get both projects under construction in 2018.

Haslam announces that thanks to IMPROVE Act, construction time on these projects has been cut in half pic.twitter.com/ShW3IvrRon — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) July 31, 2017

The two projects are estimated to cost nearly $75 million.

“We are also able to continue the development of the remaining Alcoa Highway projects, and hope to complete the entire corridor nearly a decade sooner than we projected,” Schroer said.

The project will widen Alcoa Highway from south of Maloney Road to Woodson Drive in Knox County. Crews will widen the road to three lanes in each direction, with one-way collector roads for access to businesses and side roads. (Photo: Slabaugh, Luke, WBIR)

TDOT has said Alcoa Highway from Maloney Road to Woodson Drive, which has been under construction since the spring of 2016, is set to be complete in November 2019.

(Photo: Barclay, Thomas, WBIR)

When construction ends, the highway will have 3 lanes in each direction, with one-way collector roads for access to businesses and side roads.

© 2017 WBIR.COM