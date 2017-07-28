State lost wildfire phone calls to Emergency Response Center

NASHVILLE - The state has lost recordings of emergency responders' phone calls made during the height of the Sevier County wildfires.

The recordings, from November 28, were of calls to and from the central Emergency Operations Center (EOC) established by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency in Nashville.

Smoke choked Gatlinburg on the 28th, and as night fell, high winds spread fire from the Great Smoky Mountains into surrounding Sevier County. 14 people died, and more than 2500 structures were burned or damaged.

The State EOC was activated Nov. 10. All calls coming in and out are usually automatically recorded.

“The data forensics firm’s initial determination indicates the recording system overloaded as a result of the volume of calls into the system during the catastrophic fires on Nov. 28, 2016," said Dean Flener, TEMA spokesperson.

Calls from the next day are still there, said Flener, because the volume of calls dropped. The system, a Vertical IP 2500, automatically deletes older calls as storage fills up.

TEMA is not required to record these calls, he said, and is not aware of any other lost wildfire data.

The recordings could potentially have shed light on immediate response to the devastating wildfires.

Survivors Frustrated

The Gatlinburg Wildfire Survivors group voiced outrage at the loss in a statement.

“Gatlinburg residents and Firestorm survivors are stunned by the news,” the group wrote, calling the loss ‘either another cover-up or mishap by government officials.'

The group is planning a press conference at 3 p.m. Friday to respond further.

Recovery Attempts & Investigation Impact

TEMA hired an outside forensics firm, DSIcovery of Nashville, to attempt to recover the calls, but that effort has so far been mostly unsuccessful. Only three calls have been recovered from Nov. 28, Flener said.

DSI inspected the computer July 10.

The first was at 9:44 p.m. from a news media outlet. The second, at 10:31 CST, was between TEMA Watch Point and North Carolina's EOC regarding contact with Sevier County. The third call came at 10:32 p.m., and was the state Department of Health asking about nursing homes in Sevier County.

According to the DSI report provided by TEMA, the system's automatic backup failed sometime in October 2016. Someone ran a manual backup on December 8th, the report states.

"Based on my examination of the computers and the related witness statements, it is my opinion that there was no intentional or malicious deletions of the call recordings from November 28th," wrote DSI forensic examiner Charles Snipes. "The calls were lost as a result of the file buffer being full."

TEMA is cooperating with it's federal counterpart, FEMA, for an after-action report on the fires.

10News reached out to Governor Haslam for comment.

“The governor is aware of the recording system issue, and he supports TEMA’s efforts to recover those recordings and the work of the data forensics firm currently trying to determine what happened,” said spokesperson Jennifer Donnals. “FEMA is assisting with an after action report (AAR) for the wildfire season – including the devastating fires in Sevier County – and that will be reviewed when completed. It is our understanding that the AAR for this tragic event won’t be affected by this issue.”

© 2017 WBIR.COM