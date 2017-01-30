State of the State address wrap-up

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wreck off U.S. Route 411
-
3-year-old awarded Medal of Valor at Funeral
-
Pedestrian hit on I-275
-
Dabo Swinney visits Tee Higgins
-
Groundbreaking for Anakeesta development
-
Knoxville man charged with child rape
-
Gov. Haslam proposes broadband expansion
-
Unusual Hobbies: Superman Collector
-
One person injured in Chapman Highway wreck
-
Political order leaves former Vol in limbo
More Stories
-
3 dead in two-car crash on I-640Jan 30, 2017, 8:56 p.m.
-
Trump fires acting attorney general in rift over…Jan 30, 2017, 9:47 p.m.
-
Haslam pushes gas tax plan in State of the State addressJan 30, 2017, 8:20 p.m.