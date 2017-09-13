State officials: Worker dies along Alcoa Highway

Photo: file

KNOX COUNTY - A worker died while on the job along Alcoa Highway Wednesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor.

Details about what led to or caused the worker's death were not immediately available, but state officials said it happened in the acceleration lane of the intersection at Alcoa Highway and Maloney Road in Knox County.

The agency notified Tennessee OSHA, and an inspector arrived on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

AMR said their crews transported one person in critical condition from that location.

A Department of Labor spokesperson said TOSHA will investigate the fatality. Those investigations can take between 8 and 10 weeks to complete, the spokesperson said.

