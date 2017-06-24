State Parks host TN Promise volunteer day

Tennessee promise (Photo: The Tennessean)

Tennessee State Parks are offering volunteer events on Sat., June 24 to help students log volunteer hours for their Tennessee Promise scholarships.

All 56 state parks are participating with events like litter cleanup, trail maintenance and event assistance.

Organizers hope to connect students to outdoor opportunities while also supporting their academic goals.

As part of Tennessee Promise, students must complete eight hours of community service by July 1.

For more info on the events, you can visit this website.

