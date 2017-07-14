State report shows 11 school districts in our region use corporal punishment

Hand being slapped with wooden ruller (Photo: Matthew Ward, Getty Images)

The Tennessee Department of Education has issued a new report of schools that still use corporal punishment.

School corporal punishment typically refers to causing deliberate pain or discomfort in response to undesired behavior by students in schools.

According to the report, 11 of 31 districts in our region use corporal punishment.

Campbell Co.

Cumberland Co.

Etowah City

Fentress

Greene Co.

Hawkins Co.

McMinn Co.

Monroe Co.

Newport City

Rhea Co.

Sweetwater City

Of the 31 counties, 17 said they provide detailed advice to guide the use of corporal punishment.

Claiborne, Jefferson, Union and Hamblen Counties, Lenoir City and Oak Ridge Schools said they don't actively use corporal punishment to address student behavior but the district does provide detailed advice to guide the use of corporal punishment in schools.

The survey included nine survey modules, which included questions about district-level policies and practices within early grades reading, attendance and discipline, high school, professional learning, human capital, and several other areas.

The most recent survey was administered by the department’s data and research team from Nov. 15 to Dec. 9, 2016. The Department of Education said this survey is used to fulfill several legislative requirements, and the results inform some of its planning processes.

