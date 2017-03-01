State says unemployment benefit backlog is 'almost cleared'

Tennessee's Department of Labor and Workforce says the state is making "significant" progress on the backlog of unemployment claims.

Spokesperon Chris Cannon says that, as of Wednesday morning, the number of claims still on the backlog was 787. A week ago, that number was 1,607. At its height, the backlog had more than 6,000 claims on it.

The state is also working to operate under a federal mandate that requires 87 percent of claims filed to be processed within 21 days. They are currently operating at 59 percent, but Cannon is confident that number will "climb fast now that the backlog is almost cleared."

