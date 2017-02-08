State senate focuses on stroke patient care

The Tennessee Senate Health and Welfare Committee heard from speakers and advocates Wednesday afternoon on how to improve care for stroke patients across the state.

Country music star Randy Travis and his wife appeared before the committee. Travis's wife, Mary, spoke about his experience having a stroke in 2013 and how it changed their lives.

Mary said her husband is improving, but he lost the use of his right side, as well as the ability to read and write.

Dr. Brian Wiseman with University of Tennessee Medical Center chairs the Tennessee Stroke Best Practices Task Force.

He also spoke to the committee about the task force's preliminary recommendations regarding stroke care across the state.

Among the suggestions, Wiseman said the task force would like to make it mandatory for stroke centers across the state to report data to the stroke registry for further study and analysis. He said data reporting to the stroke registry is currently voluntary.

Wiseman and the task force also suggest standardizing destination guidelines for EMS when transporting and identifying stroke patients in the field.

"Every minute that goes by, there's about two million brain cells that are lost in a stroke, so the earlier you can get that blood vessel open, the better," Wiseman added.

Football coach Heath Woods knows all too well how important time can be when having a stroke.

Woods suffered a stroke in 2012 when he was head football coach at Carter High School. He was in the middle of a game when he felt like the back of his head was burning.

"I remember being so off balance, I couldn't look up or couldn't look down," he said. "I could move my eyes, and I could look up this way and see the grass. And I could look down that way, and I could see the sky."

Since Woods was at a football game, an ambulance was on hand to rush him to the hospital. Wood said he could feel his right food and hand going numb, making him realize he was having a stroke.

"The good Lord must have been shining on me because it all fell right in place right at the right time, and there was no dead time whatsoever in what took place," he said.

Woods did have to go through rehab to help him through some issues with his balance, but he said there are almost no lingering effects from the stroke because of the quick care that he received.

Now, he's back to coaching football as the assistant football coach for Jefferson County High School, and he's thankful for the moments in life that he gets to spend with his family.

"I'm thankful for my wife. I'm thankful for my kids," he said."I'm thankful for the opportunity to be here to discuss that this could help someone else along the way."

Wiseman said it's important for the community to recognize signs of a stroke through the acronym F.A.S.T. It stands for face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.

