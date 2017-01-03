Steps to protect your data before trading in an old cell phone

The new year means a new phone for a lot of people. Tech gifts - including phones - were some of the most popular items this holiday season.

As you prepare to swap phones, there are a few important things to do before donating or trading in your old one.

Our phones are our lifelines these days. Just think about the sensitive information we store on our phone – maybe credit card numbers, medical information or conversations you’ve had with your doctors.

When it comes time to get rid of an old phone, you don’t want to share that personal data with just anyone.

Tech expert Dan Thompson suggests a few steps to take before donating or trading in an old phone.

Number one, clear all the data from it completely.

“It erases all the stuff off your phone. It's more than just going through and deleting all your photos. You want to delete all your contacts, all your emails, and the wipe function does that all in one fell swoop,” Thompson said.





Most devices today like iPhones and Android phone have a button you can click to wipe the device. However, you have to know where that button is. Some of them are buried deep in the setting.

To wipe all the data from an iPhone or iPad:

Go to “Settings” Select “General” Scroll to the bottom of the page to “Reset” Select “Reset all Settings”





To wipe all data from an Android device:

This can vary depending on the brand of phone or tablet. Check your carrier’s website for further instructions.

Thompson says the risk is low for sensitive information to be stolen off your old phone, but it’s always good to be in the habit of protecting your personal information.

