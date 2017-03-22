Storm downs power lines, topples trees in Tennessee

Fast-moving storms March 21, 2017, knocked out power to about 4,000 KUB customers. Photo: KPD

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Officials are planning to assess damage after a severe storm with high winds and quarter-size hail passed through Tennessee knocking down power lines and toppling trees.

Thousands of power outages were reported across the central and eastern parts of the state Tuesday as the storm moved through. In the Chattanooga area alone, about 60,000 outages were reported at the height of the storm, according to power provider EPB. The company said in a statement that about 7,000 outages remained Wednesday morning.

In Knoxville, about 4,000 outages were reported during Tuesday night’s storm. About 253 outages remain Wednesday morning.

Hamilton County Emergency Service Director Tony Reavley told media that in addition to downed trees and power lines, lightening from the storm struck a home and set it on fire. He said officials would assess damage on Wednesday.

Some schools were closed or operating on delays Wednesday due to the storm.

