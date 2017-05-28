Storm leaves Loudon Co. families with downed trees, power outages

Kevin Hewitt, of Loudon Co., stands beside a large downed tree. (Photo: WBIR)

After severe weather, many families in Loudon County woke Sunday to a second storm—of chainsaws.

Among them was Kevin Hewitt and his family. They found themselves directly in the path of the storm that rolled through late Saturday and early Sunday. It felled several trees on their property.

“It’s going to be months to get this cleaned up,” said Hewitt, chainsaw in hand.

Kevin Hewitt works to break down a large tree. (Photo: WBIR)

The Hewitt family were without power through Sunday, like about 15,000 other people in Loudon County at the peak. At last check, that number had been reduced to 5000 customers still in need.

But Hewitt had another concern – as the winds picked up, he began to worry if their mobile home would hold up.

“So I got my wife and grandson, and crammed them in the bathtub,” said Hewitt.





Downed trees litter the Hewitt property in Loudon co. (Photo: WBIR)

There, they weathered the storm – as they felt the house move. Hewitt estimates the high winds shifted the trailer 6 inches of its foundation.

“I know it was picked up, you could feel it,” he said.

Luckily, everyone inside was alright – and the large trees fell away from the structure.

Up the road, Hewitt’s mother-in-law Caroll Byrd also lost about a dozen trees – but only one pierced the roof of her home.





Caroll Byrd, of Loudon Co, surveys the damage to her property from Saturday's storms. (Photo: WBIR)

“I am thankful that God let them fall that way,” she told WBIR 10News. “And I’m thankful for my family, that they’re all OK.”

But she also was left without electricity, and wondering how long it would take to clear the downed trees.

The Loudon County Utilities Board reminds residents: do not drive over or approach downed power lines. You can report an outage by called 1-844-OUR-LCUB.





© 2017 WBIR.COM