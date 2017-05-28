ALCOA - Downed trees struck homes and cars across East Tennessee Saturday night. Alcoa’s Springbrook community was one of many hard hit areas.

At least a dozen homes had a tree fall on them.

Michael Breeden’s home was one of those.

“It sounded like a bomb went off in my house,” Breeden said.

Breeden and his children were at home when the tree struck their house around 9:30 Saturday night. The ceiling collapsed in the room adjacent to where he and his family were.

“My first thought was to get the kids out of the house,” Breeden said. “I could see lightning through my roof so I knew that wasn’t good.”

Two houses down a mature tree also fell on Breeden’s neighbor.

In between the two damaged homes lives James Ray Potter. He’s says he’s blessed he didn’t have damage to his home. Six months ago he had a tree the same age as those now laying on his neighbor's roofs cut down and removed.

“If this storm happened six months ago, that tree would’ve been in my house,” Potter said.

Throughout Alcoa, neighbors drove around handing out waters and sports drinks to people cleaning up their yard.

Andrew Spence saw large trees down in a friend’s yard a decided to help out.

“I know the city of Alcoa is going with all of the downed power lines and trying to get everybody’s power back on, and everybody else that doesn’t have to deal with power lines is just cleaning up as best as they can,” Spence said. “People are stopping neighbor to neighbor, and even people they don’t know are just coming out and trying to lend a helping hand. It’s great to see and be a part of.”

Breeden says he felt that neighborly love as soon as the tree struck his house.

His house is currently inhabitable. Neighbors and family members helped him pack up and move. What belongings weren’t covered in the collapsed ceiling Sunday afternoon, and he says that support has helped his family weather the aftermath of the storm.

“God always says he’s not going to put more on your shoulders than you can handle, so all we can do is bounce back from this, pick ourselves up and go from there,” Breeden said. “Just pick our knuckles up and keep going.”

