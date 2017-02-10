WBIR
Woman hit by vehicle on Strawberry Plains Pike

WBIR 9:41 PM. EST February 10, 2017

EAST KNOXVILLE - A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Strawberry Plains Pike Friday evening. 

Knoxville Police say the woman was struck around 6:30 p.m. near Huckleberry Springs Road. KPD, the Knoxville Fire Department and Rural/Metro Ambulance responded.

Police said the woman was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. 

Forensic technicians are investigating the scene where the woman was hit. 

(© 2017 WBIR)


