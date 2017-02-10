Woman hit by vehicle on Strawberry Plains Pike

EAST KNOXVILLE - A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Strawberry Plains Pike Friday evening.
Knoxville Police say the woman was struck around 6:30 p.m. near Huckleberry Springs Road. KPD, the Knoxville Fire Department and Rural/Metro Ambulance responded.
Police said the woman was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
Forensic technicians are investigating the scene where the woman was hit.
