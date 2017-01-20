Students react to inauguration of President Trump

Maryville College students watching President Donald Trump's inauguration speech

The dining hall at Maryville College's Barlett Hall is typically noisy at lunchtime. Friday, all eyes were focused on the television and all conversations stopped as the students watched Donald Trump take the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States.

Students who supported President Trump during the campaign and those who didn't said they are grateful to live in a country where they can witness the peaceful transition of power.

"It's pretty cool to be involved and get involved with the whole political process voting and watching this," said student Zach Cardwell, 19.

"Watching presidential inaugurations is important to both being a citizen and to being a part of history that's being written right now," said student Kory Martinez, 21.

Political science professor Mark O'Gorman organized the watch party, his fifth presidential inauguration at Maryville College. He took the opportunity for a teaching moment, sharing trivia and commentary during the ceremony. He also shared the uniqueness and importance of the process.

"Just a few days ago in the country of Gambia the sitting president did not want to leave. Literally he had to be physically removed from office. We can't take this for granted that we're seeing this peaceful transition of power," O'Gorman said.

O'Gorman recalled the contentious classroom debates that carried over onto campus. Even though the passion remains, the students are still able to come together to discuss their views and watch the inauguration.

"He said some inflammatory things about Hispanics and I'm a proud Hispanic," Martinez said, "He (Trump) talked about striving for solidarity, which is always good."

Martinez said he also felt Trump made irresponsible promises about being able to represent all people after the derogatory comments he made during the campaign.

"It (Trump's speech) was very grandiose, very nationalistic, it was very 'We are a weak country and we will be strong again.' Granted I don't believe we are a weak country. But obviously he does," Martinez said.

At the next table, Cardwell, a republican, liked President Trump's isolationist and presidential tone.

"He's going to be straightforward and blunt. He's not going to be wishy-washy. He's not going to go back and forth on his beliefs," Cardwell said.

Even though Xavier Sales did not support Trump during the campaign, he said he's willing to give him a shot.

"There are a lot of different things that I will give him the chance to really follow through on because everyone deserves a chance, I suppose," Sales said.

