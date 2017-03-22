Study: Knoxville the 10th fattest city in America

Knoxville as seen from above. (Photo: WBIR)

Knoxville has once again by named one of the fattest cities in America, according to a study by Wallet Hub. But this year, the city cracked the top 10.

To come up with the annual rankings the study compared 100 of the most populated metro areas across 17 key indicators of weight-related issues.

For the 2017 list, Knoxville landed the number 10 spot. It's two spots worse than last year when Knoxville was ranked twelfth.

If there's any consolation for Tennessee in this year's Wallet Hub findings it's that Memphis is no longer considered America's fattest city, now it's ranked second.

The Chattanooga area also landed in the top 10 at the sixth spot.

Top 10 Fattest American Cities by Wallet Hub's 2017 study

1. Jackson

2. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

3. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR

4. McAllen-Edinburg-Missing, TX

5. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

6. Chattanooga, TN-GA

7. Mobile, AL

8. Lafayette, LA

9. Winston-Salem, NC

10. Knoxville, TN

