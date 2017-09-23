Sturgeonfest offers hands-on help for endangered species

(Photo: Grant Robinson, WBIR)

KODAK - Saturday morning 2,900 sturgeon accepted the French Broad River as their new home.

Lake Sturgeon are an endangered species in Tennessee and the fourth annual Sturgeonfest offered the public a hands-on opportunity to help the reintroduction process of the prehistoric fish.

"I'm stocking a fish today that my grandchildren may be able to catch as a sport fish eventually in the state of Tennessee," TWRA assistant chief of fisheries Jason Henegar said.





Lake Sturgeon is one of more than two dozen species of sturgeon. They can live up to 150 years and grow to eight feet in length and weigh over 300 pounds.

The fish are often called "living fossils" because scientists date their origin well over 100 million years ago.

Though sturgeon are native to Tennessee, Henegar says water quality issues and impediments to their movement caused their numbers to dwindle in the 1950s and 60s. The last sturgeon on record was killed around Nashville in 1972.

After a 28-year absence, sturgeon began their return to Tennessee waters when a reintroduction project started in 2000.

"They need oxygen, just like we need oxygen," said TVA aquatic zoologist David Matthews.

TVA dams along the Tennessee River system impacted the species dwindling population.

However, since the 1990s, TVA has spend around $60 million improving tailwaters.

"They were pretty bad back in the day, admittedly, with very very low oxygen," Matthews said. "During times of shut off and when the dams weren't generating, they were just dead zones."

TVA added equipment to increase dissolved oxygen concentration at 16 dams and made other changes to ensure at least a minimum level of water flow.

"After that we started altering our flow regime," Matthews said. "In other words, we would draw from multiple points instead of just one dam when you needed extra generation."

Henegar credits TVA's investments and improved farming practices for improving the water quality. It's sustainable enough for sturgeon to live and grow.

Even though TWRA began reintroducing the species in 2000, Henegar says the population has not yet reproduced since it takes 18-20 years for the fish to mature.

Despite the program's early success, lake sturgeon is still on Tennessee's endangered species list.

"These fish are now in the river at larger sizes, they're growing, doing very well. We're just lacking that natural reproduction, but hopefully in the next five to 10 years we'll have naturally reproducing sturgeon in the river," Henegar said. "Our goal is to be able to restore these fish to a sport fish level where our sportsmen can go out and enjoy catching them."

The Tennessee Clean Water Association organized Saturday's Sturgeonfest. Kimberly Peddigrew says the hands on stocking process helps people realize the importance of clean water in a tangible way.

"If you go turn on your tap, you don't think about it," Peddigrew said. "If you take a bath, you don't think about it. But if you're out here, you get to think about it and sturgeon are a good reminder to just be proactive about your water quality."

